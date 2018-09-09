Tracking The Tropics
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – There are new details in the search for a missing Florida State University student.

19-year-old Justin Shields. (Source: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

That teen has ties to South Florida.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is sharing photos of the ongoing search for missing Justin Shields.

Authorities are now using dogs to expand their search for the 19-year-old who is from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Shields was last seen Wednesday.

On Friday, deputies found his car with his cell phone and wallet inside.

