LONGWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — One person has died after being hit by train.

Authorities say that an Amtrak train in Florida has struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred on Sunday morning in Seminole County.

Seminole County is located in central Florida.

In a release authorities said that none of the approximately 100 passengers on the train were hurt.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)