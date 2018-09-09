Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Newly released surveillance video shows a grey Nissan Sentra heading east on Northwest 140th Street in Opa Locka.

It is the car with the gunman police said opened fire on Florida International University football players Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller Thursday afternoon.

The two were visiting a friend at a home when the drive-by shooting happened.

The video shows bullets flying, as two men run to the back of the house. It also shows multiple views of the car police are looking for.

Both Jones and Miller missed FIU’s game Saturday night against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Miller was hit in the arm and has been released from the hospital. Jones is still recovering, after he was shot in the back and face.

“One thing they wanted was to win this game,” said Emerson Miller, Mershawn’s father. “They got some good coaches.”

FIU posted photos on social media with the caption “playing for 2 and 62 tonight,” a reference to number 2 running back Anthony Jones and number 62 offensive lineman Mershawn Miller.

Then after their win, this tweet was posted: