By Jim DeFede
Carly Cass, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, NextGen, Politics

Every election cycle you hear that the key for Democrats is young voters – that there will be an explosion of young voters.

And most years that promise falls short. But we began to see things may be different this year in the primary and so will it carry over to November?

We’ll discuss the get out the vote strategy with Carly Cass, the Florida State Youth Director, for NextGen America.

Guest: Carly Cass, Florida State Youth Director for NextGen America

