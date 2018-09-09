Tracking The Tropics
By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Politics, Sean Shaw

While a lot of attention has been focused on Florida’s Governor Race, the race for who will replace Pam Bondi as the State Attorney General is just as important.

Democratic Nominee for Attorney General, Sean Shaw, joined Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss why he wants to be Florida’s Top Cop.

Guest: Sean Shaw, Democratic Nominee for Attorney General

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

 

