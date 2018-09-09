Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami/AP) — A plane has crashed in South Florida.

Florida authorities say that two people are dead following the crash of a twin engine plane.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred on Sunday morning just south of Palm Beach State College.

The college is located in south Palm Beach County in southeast Florida.

The sheriff’s office did not yet have a lot of details on the crash, but did say that deputies and fire rescue personnel were on the scene and that detectives were in route.

PBSO Responds to Plane Crash – East of Congress, just south of Palm Beach State College off 6th Ave. Twin engine plane crashed with two fatalities. Ultimately, the FAA and NTSB will investigate further. pic.twitter.com/gN4ElowLHv — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 9, 2018

