MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaac over the Eastern Atlantic sometime Saturday.

At 5:00 a.m., the center of the system was about 1720 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph.

A turn toward the west is expected later today, and that general motion at a slightly faster forward speed is forecast to continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days and is expected to become a Tropical Storm later Saturday and a hurricane early next week.

There are no Watches or Warnings in effect.