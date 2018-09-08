Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From the team behind the popular outside food market known as Wynwood Yard, there’s a new indoor food hall called Jackson Hall.
It’s a wellness-focused food concept located in the heart of the Jackson Health District in Miami.
It features five healthy culinary concepts and the Radiate Apothecary and Bar.
The Radiate Apothecary and Bar provides guests with freshly made juices, smoothies, kombucha, elixirs, tonics, coffee, tea, craft beer, wine and spirits.
It’s where this weekend’s Digital Bite takes place as CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo gets a look and taste at a fun cocktail called the Radiate Penicillin Cocktail.
Recipe:
Pour together in one shaker:
- 1 & 1/2 ounces of whiskey
- 5 ounces of fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 ounce – squeezed ginger
- 1 ounce liquefied honey
- In Shaker, vigorously shake
- Strain and pour into cocktail glass
- Add ice and a pinch of bee pollen
- ENJOY!!
