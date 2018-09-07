Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Securities and Exchange Commission charged a group of 10 individuals and 10 entities for their participation in fraudulent schemes that generated over $27 million from unlawful stock sales, authorities informed Friday.

South Florida biotech billionaire Phillip Frost allegedly participated in two of these three schemes, according to authorities.

Frost, is perhaps best known for donating $35 million towards the construction of the Miami Science Museum building at Bicentennial Park in Downtown Miami back in 2011.

Authorities said the schemes caused “significant harm to retail investors who were left holding virtually worthless stock.”

The South Florida-based ‘fraudsters’ manipulated the share price of the stock of three companies in classic pump-and-dump schemes, according to authorities.

The SEC complaint said the group was led by microcap investor Barry Honig, from 2013 to 2018.

This is how the scheme operated according to the SEC:

“Honig allegedly orchestrated the acquisition of large quantities of the issuer’s stock at steep discounts, and after securing a substantial ownership interest in the companies, Honig and his associates engaged in illegal promotional activity and manipulative trading to artificially boost each issuer’s stock price and to give the stock the appearance of active trading volume. According to the SEC’s complaint, Honig and his associates then dumped their shares into the inflated market, reaping millions of dollars at the expense of unsuspecting investors.”

“As alleged, Honig and his associates engaged in brazen market manipulation that advanced their financial interests while fleecing innocent investors and undermining the integrity of our securities markets,” said Sanjay Wadhwa, Senior Associate Director in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

The SEC’s complaint charges Honig, John Stetson, Michael Brauser, John R. O’Rourke III, Mark Groussman, Frost, Elliot Maza, Robert Ladd, Brian Keller, John H. Ford, Alpha Capital Anstalt, ATG Capital LLC, GRQ Consultants Inc., HS Contrarian Investments LLC, Grander Holdings Inc., Melechdavid Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Frost Gamma Investments Trust, Southern Biotech Inc., and Stetson Capital Investments Inc. with violating antifraud, beneficial ownership disclosure, and registration provisions of the federal securities laws and seeks monetary and equitable relief, authorities said.