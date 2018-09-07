Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Mac Miller has died, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the 26-year-old rapper died of an apparent overdose on Friday. The news comes just weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was charged with two counts of DUI in August following his May arrest in Los Angeles. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that Miller was the driver involved in a traffic collision with a power pole at 12:50 a.m.in the San Fernando Valley in California. According to the official, Miller and his two passengers fled the scene on foot.

In August, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney’s Office confirmed to ET that Miller was officially charged with one count of DUI and one count of driving at .08 or above. He was due in court Sept 11.

After his arrest in May, Grande tweeted, “Pls take care of yourself.” She also responded to a fan who blamed her for the incident which occurred just weeks after their split, revealing that Miller’s struggle with sobriety was “toxic” for their relationship.

He had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October.