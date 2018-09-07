  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Police, MIssing Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Arabella Covil, 13, was last seen Thursday at 3124 Aviation Avenue.

Covil is 5′ 4″ and weighs around 130 pounds. Police say she was wearing a white blouse with black leggings.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is asked to call the police department’s missing persons unit at (305) 603-6300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s