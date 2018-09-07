Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Arabella Covil, 13, was last seen Thursday at 3124 Aviation Avenue.

Covil is 5′ 4″ and weighs around 130 pounds. Police say she was wearing a white blouse with black leggings.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is asked to call the police department’s missing persons unit at (305) 603-6300.