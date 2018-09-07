Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — One of two Florida International University football players who was shot in a drive-by in Opa-locka on Thursday has been released from the hospital.

Running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller were visiting a friend when someone in another car opened fire and sped away.

Jones was shot in the face and back, while Miller was shot in the arm. Both players were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Jones was airlifted and Miller was taken by ambulance.

Friday morning Opa-locka police confirmed that Miller had been released from the hospital and Jones remains stable.

“When you hear the news that we received today, your heart drops,” FIU coach Butch Davis said Thursday night. “We’ve been receiving encouraging reports on their conditions and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller during this time.”

FIU officials sent a letter to the university community expressing similar sentiments.

Jones, who was raised with Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook, sat out last season with an injury. He returned to the lineup in a big way in FIU’s opener, starting at running back and scoring two touchdowns in last weekend’s 38-28 loss to Indiana. Miller is a redshirt freshman who appeared in the Indiana game as a reserve.

FIU is scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Saturday.

