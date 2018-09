Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This is a test, we repeat, this is only a test.

Residents and businesses in and around Homestead should not be alarmed when they hear the Turkey Point nuclear power plant’s siren go off Friday afternoon.

It’s only a test.

The regularly scheduled quarterly test of the siren will happen at 1:20 p.m. It will last for about 20 minutes.

For more information, please call 3-1-1.