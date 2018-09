Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Uber is rolling out new safety features to rebuild trust in the brand.

The ride-hailing company has created a feature on its app to reach out to passengers and drivers if it detects an accident or unplanned stop.

Drivers will also have access to a hands-free feature to pick up riders without touching their phones.

And drivers will no longer see data detailing where they retrieved passengers in the past.