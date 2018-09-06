Ryan Mayer

The first week of the NFL regular season is finally here. The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles kick things off in front of their home fans against the Atlanta Falcons tonight before the rest of the teams take the field on Sunday and Monday.

With a new beginning comes familiar questions. Who are the Super Bowl contenders? Which rookies will make the biggest impact? Who is going to take home the MVP award? In search of answers to some of these questions, we asked former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Trent Green for his thoughts while at NFL on CBS media day last week.

First, we asked which players Trent is most interested in watching this season.

“It’s a pretty unique rookie class when you consider what’s going to happen with the quarterbacks that are out there,” said Green. “Then you look at some of the guys coming back off of injury like J.J. Watt or Odell Beckham, who just got his big contract, how does he come back off of injury? Those are the guys that tend to jump to mind right away.”

Building off those players that he named, we asked which players have the best shot at taking home the MVP award this season.

“You always have to start with quarterbacks right?,” said Green. “That tends to be the trend, so you’ve got the usual suspects: Brady, Brees, Aaron Rodgers. Those guys have to be in it. But, then there’s always the possibility for a wide receiver to win it.”

Trent will be in Cleveland this weekend on the call alongside Greg Gumbel, Bruce Arians and sideline reporter Melanie Collins as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns renew their AFC North rivalry at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Check your local listings.