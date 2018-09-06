Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting of a foster parent in southwest Miami-Dade.

Christopher Edwards, 16, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed kidnapping, and assault.

Investigators said Edwards was with Candi Johnson, 34, when she went to the home of the foster parent who was taking care of her two children last Friday to get them back.

Edwards is Johnson’s son.

While trying to take her five-year-old daughter and year-old-son, Johnson reportedly shot the 77-year-old caregiver who refused to give them up.

Less than 6 hours after the shooting police say they found Johnson and her children inside the Volvo they were in at Northwest 11th Avenue and 87th Street.

The children were unharmed. It’s not clear how they ended up in foster care.

Both Edwards and Johnson are being held without bond.

Records show Johnson was arrested for child neglect in 2015, and child abuse and fleeing police in 2006.