MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to Jackson Hall, Miami’s first healthy food hall, featuring high-quality culinary options curated by Wynwood Yard founder Della Heiman and chef and restaurateur Ken Lyon.

It’s located front and center of the Medical District, where all the big hospitals are.

“We were very fascinated by the idea and created a concept that would serve people of the health district, patients, and residents of the community that are seeking healthier options in what is a massive food desert,” said Heiman.

Jackson Hall is the nation’s first wellness-focused food hall in a healthcare setting.

“The Miami medical district is the 2nd largest health district in the U.S. The daytime population here is 75 thousand people and we have been very concerned about the state of food in institutional environments in America,” Heiman explained.

It’s a 10,000-square foot space featuring five globally-inspired culinary concepts, plus the Radiate Apothecary & Bar

“Our point of view is that healthy food can be really delicious and filling vibrant and served in a setting that fosters community and nourishment but also is really promoting wellness and health,” she said.

Chef Shary Almodovar overseas the food and beverage program. At Della Bowls, created by Della Heiman, she’s preparing The Caribbean Bowl, which is totally vegan and is made up of black coconut rice, panelle, sweet plantains, marinated kale, avocado, toasted coconut and yellow curry cashew sauce.

“The avocado, plantains the rice is amazing,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo after tasting the Della Bowl.

“And after eating it, you’re going to feel heavy,” said Chef Shary.

We try a delicious kabob platter by Levante Mediterranean.

And from Charcoal Rotisserie its organic raised chickens that cook in the Jasper oven. This is their signature platter comes with healthy and tasty sides.

“It’s moist and nicely seasoned,” said Chef Shary.

“It’s fall off the bone moist and super fresh,” said Petrillo.

“It’s a happy chicken you can taste it,” laughed Chef Shary.

Petrillo washed it down with a dark drink called Charcoal Lemonade, it’s alcohol free made with a touch of charcoal and lemons.

“Oh my, it tastes delicious. I thought it was going to taste heavy and dark,” she said.

“It’s a nice Halloween drink,” joked Chef Shary.

Jackson Hall is open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays for Happy Hour.

For more info visit jacksonhallmiami.com