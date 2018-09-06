Filed Under:Becoming Rich, Delayed Gratification, Education, Gender, Local TV, Occupation, Zip Code

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new survey shows one surprising factor that can help predict how rich you will become.

It comes down to your ability to delay instant gratification, a new study says.

The study, conducted by Temple University says the top five factors that can influence wealth are: occupation, education, zip code, gender and delayed gratification.

Another surprising factor that predicts income is how tall you are, according to the study.

Taller height can lead to greater self and social esteem, which could lead to better job performance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s