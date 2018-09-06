Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new survey shows one surprising factor that can help predict how rich you will become.

It comes down to your ability to delay instant gratification, a new study says.

The study, conducted by Temple University says the top five factors that can influence wealth are: occupation, education, zip code, gender and delayed gratification.

Another surprising factor that predicts income is how tall you are, according to the study.

Taller height can lead to greater self and social esteem, which could lead to better job performance.