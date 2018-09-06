Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are already having to fill a roster spot following a season-ending injury.

Stating tight end MarQueis Gray was placed on injured reserve Thursday after tearing his Achilles tendon.

He will miss the entire season.

This comes just three days before Miami opens their 2018 schedule against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Gray out, second round pick Mike Gisecki’s role is expected to grow by leaps and bounds.

The rookie out of Penn State has impressed throughout training camp with his athleticism and acrobatic catches.

Gesicki’s blocking needs work though, and coaches have been working hard to help get him prepared for the NFL level.

It also helps that he learns during practice by going up against some extremely talented players on Miami’s defense, like four-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

“It’s unbelievable competition to go against him,” Gesicki said. “If you’re going against him and guys like Cam Wake and the guys on our defense that we have that have played at an extremely high level, it’s only going to bring the best out of you.”

To fill the void on the roster, Miami signed former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar.

A former second round pick, Escobar had been working with the Dolphins during training camp but did not make the 53-man roster.