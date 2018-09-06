Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis picked state Rep. Jeanette Nunez to be his running mate and Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum picked Orlando businessman Chris King to be his running mate for the November election.

Nunez marks the first time a Cuban-American woman will be on the Florida ballot for lieutenant governor.

Nunez has represented a Miami district since 2010, and currently serves as speaker pro tempore.

The pick also is noteworthy because she has been at odds with some of the DeSantis’ agenda supporting President Donald Trump. DeSantis won the nomination last week with Trump’s endorsement, and he’s been a constant defender of the president on Fox News.

But Nunez tweeted in during the 2016 presidential election that Trump was a con man who supported the Ku Klux Klan. Nunez was backing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for president at the time.

And while DeSantis has a tough-on-immigration position that’s in line with Trump’s, Nunez was the prime sponsor of a 2014 education bill to provide in-state tuition for immigrant families, a bill opposed by several immigration hardliners including current U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who has campaigned with DeSantis.

Nunez was expected to join DeSantis, Republican Gov. Rick Scott and other Republican candidates at a rally in Orlando. Scott can’t seek re-election because of term limits and is instead challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

King is a Central Floridian who competed against Gillum in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary.

The Orlando developer had made affordable housing and criminal justice reform the keystones of his campaign.

King has called for making community colleges and trade schools free to attend in Florida, but it has been his condemnation of the state’s Stand Your Ground law that gained notice, especially following the shooting death in Clearwater of Markeis McGlockton, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed after an altercation in a convenience store parking lot.

