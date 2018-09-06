  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Florence weakened a bit overnight but still remains a very powerful hurricane.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 3 hurricane was about 1170 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the northwest at 19 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

A lot of uncertainty remains for the track for Hurricane Florence due to the spread in the forecast models. Some models keep Florence moving towards or near Bermuda. A few models keep Florence moving towards U.S. East Coast next week.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the eastern U.S. coast over the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

