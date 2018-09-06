Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami) – Actor Burt Reynolds, best known for “The Longest Yard” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” has died.

He was 82.

Reynolds went into cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida on Thursday, September 6 and died, according to US Weekly. His family was by his side.

Reynolds who made his home in the Jupiter area rose to fame for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance. He has nearly 200 film and TV credits. Other notable appearances were in 1996’s Striptease and 1997’s Boogie Nights, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds was married to Judy Carne from 1963 to 1965 and Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993, with whom he shares his adult son Quinton Anderson Reynolds.