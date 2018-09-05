Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — There are several Florida residents who will compete for a $1 million grand prize on the newest season of CBS’ “Survivor.”

CBS announced the 20 castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 37th season with a 90-minute premiere episode on Sept. 26.

This edition, themed “David vs Goliath,” features 20 new castaways divided into two groups of 10 strangers.

Castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.

This extreme game of social politics will focus on the “underdogs” versus the “favorites” and reveal that every “Goliath” has an Achilles heel, while every “David” has a secret weapon.

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” says executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

The show returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

This season’s Florida castaways include a robotics scientist from Tallahassee, a waitress from Lakeland, and a S.W.A.T. officer from Gainesville. There’s also a pro wrestler, an MMA fighter, and a physician.

The following are the 20 castaways competing this spring.

“DAVID” TRIBE

Christian Hubicki, 32

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.

Robotics scientist

Nick Wilson, 27

Hometown: Williamsburg, Ky.

Current Residence: London, Ky.

Public defender

Davie Rickenbacker, 30

Hometown: Orangeburg, S.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Social media manager

Pat Cusack, 40

Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.

Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.

Maintenance manager

Carl Boudreaux, 41

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Truck driver

Jessica Peet, 19

Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.

Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.

Waitress

Elizabeth Olsen, 31

Hometown: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Longview, Texas

Kitchen staff

Gabby Pascuzzi, 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Technical writer

Lyrsa Torres, 36

Hometown: Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Airline agent

Bi Nguyen, 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

MMA fighter

“GOLIATH” TRIBE

John Hennigan, 38

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Pro wrestler

Alec Merlino, 24

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Bartender

Jeremy Crawford, 40

Hometown: Clover, S.C.

Current Residence: New York

Attorney

Dan Rengering, 27

Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.

Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.

S.W.A.T. officer

Mike White, 47

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Filmmaker

Natalia Azoqa, 25

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Current Residence: Irvine, Calif.

Industrial engineer

Angelina Keeley, 28

Hometown: Sparks, Nev.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Financial consultant

Kara Kay, 30

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Realtor

Alison Raybould, 28

Hometown: Leawood, Kan.

Current Residence: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Physician

Natalie Cole, 56

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Publishing CEO