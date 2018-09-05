Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) —- Surveillance tape captures some terrifying moments in Hialeah as shots are fired from a red Mercedes Benz during a drive-by on Wednesday morning.

CBS4 has highlighted the tape to reveal the white smoke seen from the gunman’s weapon as neighbors and victims say he was shooting at a home.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of West 9th Ave. and 66th St.

Kadir Perez told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the gunman lost control of the car while firing bullets at a neighbor’s home and crashed into his Nissan Sentra and his father-in-law’s Nissan Altima. That shooter took off on foot, leaving the Mercedes behind.

Perez said, “It is terrible. I was just heading out to work and I get a call from my father-in-law that this happened. My whole day was turned around. I came here and saw a lot of police and the streets were sealed off. And a helicopter was up.”

“The man drove by shooting at the home right there and then he lost control and hit the two cars,” he said. “Take a look at the red marks on my car from the Mercedes. The back of my car is wrecked. I’m not sure if it is a total loss but I have called my insurance agent. And then take a look at my father-in-law’s car and the damage there. He hit that first.”

“If we would have come out at a different time, this could have been me. It could have been my girlfriend. It could have been someone in the house,” said Perez. “We were just lucky that we came out before the shooting started.”

Neighbor Zobeida Castillo said, “This has never happened before and someone could have been hurt. We have a lot of elderly people living here. Now I don’t have peace of mind because I wonder if this shooter will come back.”

“I have a young son and he was born here and he has never seen anything like this,” said Castillo.

Her father Ramon Baez said, “This is very, very, very big. I have never seen something like this before.”

Neighbor Jorge Perez added, “This is pretty crazy. Never has anything like this happened here before.”

Perez said, “This guy drove around the block beforehand. He was scouting out the neighborhood and I got a good look at him because he got out of of the car. I only saw one guy and he was about 22. He was Hispanic looking, a white I’d, Cuban I would say.

Police say witnesses described him as a mulatto male who was wearing grey adidas sweat pants and a sweat shirt hoodie.

Perez said “I think the cops said he used a .38 caliber weapon based on the shell casings that they were able to recover. I do hope they capture him and bring him to justice.”

Hialeah Police said it was not clear how was being Targetted. They did not say if the shooter owned the red Mercedes Benz. They are scouring it for clues and evidence.

Anyone with information that can help Hialeah Police should call Miam-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).