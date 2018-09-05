Filed Under:City of Miami, Hollywood, Local TV, Murder Suspect, Shots Fired

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shots were fired during the execution of a search warrant at a home in Hollywood on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting resulted in the death of a murder suspect, police said.

Hollywood police say they were assisting the City of Miami in executing a search warrant on a homicide suspect.

The search warrant was conducted in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and Flagler Street, authorities said.

The suspect was wanted in connection with the murder of Netrievae M. White, who was shot August 23rd, according to Miami Police.

He was taken to a local hospital where he subsequently died.

