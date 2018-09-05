Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new Quinnipiac poll out today raising concerns for incumbent Florida senator Bill Nelson.

It shows him in a dead heat with his mid-term challenger, current Florida governor Rick Scott.

Both men are currently polling at 49-percent.

92-percent of likely voters say they have already decided which candidate they’re voting for in November.

The assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll says the campaign is a prototype of our nation’s political environment, with democrat Nelson carrying women and black voters, while republican Scott is winning among men and white voters.

The key in close elections like this one, he says, often lies with independent voters.