  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Soccer, Soccer, sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s new Major League Soccer team has a name.

The David Beckham group announced the team will be called Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. The group also unveiled the team’s crest.

miami soccer Miamis New MLS Team Has A Name & Crest

The David Beckham group announced the team will be called Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. The group also unveiled the team’s crest. (Source: David Beckham Group)

In black, pink, and white – two herons are poised back to back, their legs forming the letter “M”.

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans – we are taking another important step in establishing our Club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly,” said Beckham in a statement.

WATCH DAVID BECKHAM EXPLAIN MORE ABOUT THE NAME AND CREST HERE

 

The group said they continue to build the team and hope to play their first game in 2020.

Managing Owner Jorge Mas said the club will be home to all, no matter where they are from, or how they got here.

“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” he said.

Fellow MLS Owner and Chairman Marcelo Claure commented: “We are extremely excited to offer the team’s identity to Miami and the world. This team will thrive on the principles of solidarity, passion, innovation, tenacity and inclusivity and embodies all of them in every aspect of our daily work – on and off the field.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s