MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s new Major League Soccer team has a name.

The David Beckham group announced the team will be called Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. The group also unveiled the team’s crest.

In black, pink, and white – two herons are poised back to back, their legs forming the letter “M”.

“This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team. It’s an honour to announce the new name and crest to our fans – we are taking another important step in establishing our Club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world – one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious – a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly,” said Beckham in a statement.

The group said they continue to build the team and hope to play their first game in 2020.

Managing Owner Jorge Mas said the club will be home to all, no matter where they are from, or how they got here.

“Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” he said.

Fellow MLS Owner and Chairman Marcelo Claure commented: “We are extremely excited to offer the team’s identity to Miami and the world. This team will thrive on the principles of solidarity, passion, innovation, tenacity and inclusivity and embodies all of them in every aspect of our daily work – on and off the field.”