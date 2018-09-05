Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday the arrest of a Miami-Dade police officer.

Ebony Nesbitt, 28, of North Miami, was charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and theft of government money charges, according to the FBI.

If convicted, Nesbitt faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison for the conspiracy and 10 years for the theft.

Nesbitt is scheduled to be arraigned on September 12, according to the FBI.

“Nesbitt participated in a scheme in which she and her co-conspirators designated Nesbitt’s Higher One, Inc. bank account to receive the direct deposit of a fraudulently obtained federal income tax refund. The refund was deposited into Nesbitt’s Higher One, Inc. account on October 2, 2013, before Nesbitt joined the MDPD as a police officer,” the FBI announced in a press release.