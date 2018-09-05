Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What was once Tropical Storm Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 25 miles south-southeast of Jackson, Mississippi. It was moving to the northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

All watches and warnings for Gordon have been discontinued.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the lower Mississippi Valley today. A turn toward the north-northwest and north is forecast to occur on Friday. Additional weakening is expected as Gordon moves farther inland.

Water levels along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast will gradually subside this morning.

Gordon is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, southern Iowa, and Illinois, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through early Saturday. This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

A tornado or two is possible today and tonight over Mississippi and western Alabama.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence gained a little strength overnight over open water.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 1,440 east-southeast of Bermuda. It was moving to the northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

It is not threatening land and there are no watches or warnings issued for this storm.