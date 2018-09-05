Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CAPE CORAL (CBSMiami) – A Florida man got more than he bargained for when he tried to swim away from police in an algae-filled canal.

According to Cape Coral police, Abraham Duarte jumped into a canal covered in thick, blue-green algae, in an apparent effort to avoid arrest on Saturday.

A Cape Coral officer had pulled Duarte over for speeding but he jumped out of the car and ran away, according to police.

The officer followed Duarte who jumped into a canal and attempted to swim away.

Other officers joined in and were able to set up perimeter and capture Duarte who was “overcome” by the algae, gave up, and swam to the edge of the canal, police said.

Duarte swallowed some algae and allowed officers to pull him out.

The Cape Coral Police Department released the full body-cam video. Watch it here:

Police used a garden hose to spray the algae off of Duarte’s body, before taking him to the hospital for algae consumption, police said.

Officers said they later found seven vials of THC oil in Duarte’s car.

Duarte was medically cleared from Lee Memorial Hospital and booked in the Lee County Jail.

Duarte is charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.