Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A Florida man landed in jail Tuesday after police say he was caught with nearly 200 illegally harvested lobster tails in his car.

A Middle Keys Deputy stopped Yordy Escalante Carrillo, 25, of Marathon, Tuesday night for a traffic infraction. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Carrillo was driving a car with an unreadable tag.

During the traffic stop, the deputy told Carrillo he could smell marijuana in the car. Carrillo didn’t understand because he only spoke Spanish. A Spanish speaking Sergeant arrived to help translate and Carrillo denied having anything illegal in the car.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a large plastic container filled with wrung lobster tails.

Carrillo admitted the lobsters were his and that he had speared them all that night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carrillo was cited for possession of 191 speared lobsters, possession of 150 undersized lobsters and possession of 185 over-the-limit lobsters.

The legal limit for legally sized, harvested lobsters in Monroe County is six-per-person-per-day.

No other illegal contraband was found inside the car.

Carrillo also said he did not have a commercial fishing license.

Carrillo was taken to jail.

Click here for more information about lobster regulations in the Florida Keys.