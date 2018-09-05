Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you have any Kellog’s Honey Smacks cereal tucked away in your pantry, throw it out.

Now!

The Centers for Disease Control has expanded their recall for the cereal, saying those who have it should not eat it. This applies to Honey Smacks in any size package and with any “best if used by” date.

If you store cereal that looks like Honey Smacks in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is an oval-shaped, sweetened puffed wheat cereal with a golden brown color.

Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again, to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

The reason for the recall is that the cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has already sickened at least 130 people in Florida and more than 30 other states since last March.

Thirty-four people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

People get sick from salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.