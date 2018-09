Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some iPhone 8’s are being recalled due to a manufacturing defect.

Apple issued the recall at the end of August saying affected devices may experience restarts, a frozen screen, or won’t turn on.

The company will repair eligible devices free of charge.

To find out if your phone qualifies click here.

The program does not affect iPhone 8 Plus models.