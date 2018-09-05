Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – If you own an iPhone 8 and have been having problems with it, you’re not alone.

Apple has admitted there’s a manufacturing defect in some of the phones and has issued a repair program to fix it.

The company said the defect involved the phone’s logic board and can cause the phone to freeze up or turn off. In some cases, the phone won’t turn back on.

The repair program is for iPhone 8s sold between September 2017 and March 2018. Apple said it will fix the problem for free.