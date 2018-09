Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Pinellas County has been found.

Investigators found Jordan Belliveau’s body in a wooded area late Tuesday night.

His mother, Charisse Stinson, initially told the police that a man had attacked her and took off with her son. She’s now accused of killing him.

Stinson has been charged with first degree murder.