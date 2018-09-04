Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — Filmmaker Tyler Perry will make an announcement Tuesday about two men who disappeared almost 15 years ago after they were picked up by sheriff’s deputy in Collier County.

Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams vanished after being detained separately by deputy Steven Calkins. He wasn’t charged but was fired for not cooperating with investigators. Santos was Hispanic and Williams was black. Calkins is white.

Perry offered a $100,000 reward in 2013 for information about the disappearances.

The men vanished after being picked up by Calkins. Santos was in a 2003 fender bender and Calkins arrested him because he didn’t have insurance or registration. Williams vanished in 2004 after Calkins stopped at his broken-down car.

Calkins told investigators he left both at a convenience store.

