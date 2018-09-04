Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gordon is trekking toward the northern Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 190 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Gordon was moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the warning area late this afternoon or evening, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight or early Wednesday.

Strengthening is expected today and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City, Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

Four to eight inches of rain is expected over over the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, southeastern and northeastern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches through late Thursday. This rainfall will cause flash flooding across portions of these areas.

A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon through tonight near the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.