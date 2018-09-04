  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Plantation police are investigating a suspicious package found at the West Regional Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area around the 100 block of North Pine Island Road.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a suspicious package when he went to his cruiser near the courthouse and called the bomb squad.

Police have cordoned some of the access roads while bomb squad checks out the package.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

