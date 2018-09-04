Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A commuter train struck and killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach during the morning rush hour.

Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold tells the Sun Sentinel that the pedestrian was trespassing just south of the crossing as the train was heading south on Tuesday morning.

The train was carrying 124 people at the time of the accident.

Arnold said she didn’t have any additional details about the crash, which is being investigated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

