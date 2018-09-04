Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PANAMA CITY (CBSMiami) – Two Bay County men hauled in quite a catch, a 12-foot long alligator weighing a whopping 750 pounds.

Brandon Barfield and Brandon Cutchins were taking part in the state’s alligator hunting season over the weekend when they came across a big boy.

“When it came upside the boat, we realized we needed a bigger boat,” said Cutchins.

With a rod and reel and a Jon boat, the two men were on a mission to catch it no matter what. They chased the gator for over four hours and then it took another 30 minutes to reel it in closer to the boat for the kill.

“We really thought it was going to be like a nine footer, and that was going to be like our max, and when we got it up to the boat, we were kind of astonished about what it really was like,” said Barfield.

This was the first alligator for both Barfield and Cutchins, they say it’s a catch they will never forget. As for what they’re going to do with it, Cutchins said, “We’re going to eat the meat and probably get some things made out of the hide and mount the head.”