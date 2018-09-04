Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman is getting death threats after she was recorded dunking her 3-year-old son’s head in a toilet.

Right now DCF is looking into this video that was posted on Facebook. It shows a Leesburg mom, putting her 3 year old son’s head in the toilet. She claims it was all a joke. pic.twitter.com/8EyPPaNKDW — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 3, 2018

The woman, who was identified as Kaitlyn Wolf, from Leesburg, told WFTV she had planned on washing her boy’s mouth with soap after he used profanity but opted to discipline him another way.

Wolf said she has received death threats because of the now viral video.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident.