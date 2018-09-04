Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – The family of the Clearwater man who was shot and killed during a parking space dispute is speaking out.

They say they do not accept the apology of Michael Drejka, the man who opened fire on their relative, Markeis McGlockton.

The attorney for McGlockton’s parents says Drejka didn’t appear to show any remorse in the recent jailhouse interview he gave.

Michele Rayner, the McGlockton’s attorney, is not buying the apology.

“He was more concerned about his dogs, animals, than him having taken someone else’s life,” said Rayner. “And I think that is consistent with what we have seen about him.”

It is the first time Drejka has spoken about the shooting death of McGlockton.

“I am sorry,” Drejka said. “That is all I can really say to them and thinking about it would you accept those kinds of words from someone? I don’t think I would.”

The shooting happening outside a Clearwater convenience store and it was all over a handicap parking spot.

Drejka says he fired in self-defense and is claiming Stand Your Ground as a defense.

Rayner says the family is disgusted by the apology.

“There is nothing that he could ever really say that would suffice,” Rayner said. “It won’t bring their child back and obviously, you know, he is very nonchalant about it.”

Also in that jailhouse interview, Drejka says he did not realize he was shoved.

He thought he had been tackled by McGlockton and says he feared for his life.

“Coming off of what I just got off to I did not know what was coming for me and there is only one way to answer,” Drejka said. “You have to be scared because if you are not and you are wrong…”

Drejka is charged with manslaughter and, according to Rayner, he could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

“We are seeking a conviction,” Rayner said. “We are seeking that he is punished to the fullest extent of the law.”