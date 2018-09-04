  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elvis The Alligator, Florida, Giant Alligator, Local TV, Tampa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – “That is a monster. An absolute monster.” That’s how one golfer describes a huge alligator taking a stroll across the Bay Palms Golf Course at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday.

 

The video was taken by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jake Sherrock and shows what appears to be a 12-foot alligator trekking across the fairway, just minding his own business.

As Sherrock rolls up on the monster sized gator, but still keeps his distance, one golfer says, “Oh my God, he snuck up on me a couple of times.”

In the footage, you can hear voices describing the gator as an “absolute monster” and “like a freaking dinosaur.” The voices speculate that the gator is about 12 feet in length.

According to Sherrock, the gator is a longtime resident of the water which surrounds the golf course.

He is affectionately nicknamed “Elvis.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s