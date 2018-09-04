Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – “That is a monster. An absolute monster.” That’s how one golfer describes a huge alligator taking a stroll across the Bay Palms Golf Course at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday.

The video was taken by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Jake Sherrock and shows what appears to be a 12-foot alligator trekking across the fairway, just minding his own business.

As Sherrock rolls up on the monster sized gator, but still keeps his distance, one golfer says, “Oh my God, he snuck up on me a couple of times.”

In the footage, you can hear voices describing the gator as an “absolute monster” and “like a freaking dinosaur.” The voices speculate that the gator is about 12 feet in length.

According to Sherrock, the gator is a longtime resident of the water which surrounds the golf course.

He is affectionately nicknamed “Elvis.”