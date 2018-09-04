Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins have been looking for help on special teams.

On Tuesday, they found their man.

Veteran running back and special teams contributor Brandon Bolden signed with Miami, just three days after he was released by AFC East rival New England.

The Dolphins also released center Travis Swanson on Tuesday, one day after he signed with the team.

Bolden, who had been with New England since 2012, played in all 16 games last year.

In six seasons with the Patriots he saw action primarily on special teams while totaling 216 carries for 912 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins and Patriots meet for the first time during Week Four on September 30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

