MARGATE (CBSMiami/AP) — Margate police discovered a couple’s murder-suicide after a downstairs neighbor noticed blood dripping from their ceiling.

Margate police Lt. Joseph Galaska said the tenant told a maintenance worker about the red substance seeping from the ceiling Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the Blue Isle apartment homes to perform a wellness check. When no one answered the door, they removed it and found two bodies inside.

Sally Mantzouranis, 66, was found lying in her bed with a gunshot wound to her head. Her husband, Nicholas Mantzouranis, 84, was found lying next to her on the ground also with a gunshot wound to his head. A gun was found next to Nicholas.