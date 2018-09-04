Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police mounted a large operation Tuesday morning to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.
Police said they received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue.
They said the suspect fled on foot from an officer. He was armed with a knife, according to police.
Authorities set up a large perimeter in the area of 16 Street and Washington Avenue, involving SWAT and K9 units.
The suspect turned himself in to authorities at Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue a short time later.
Police have not yet identified the suspect.
This story is developing.