MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police mounted a large operation Tuesday morning to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.

Police said they received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue.

They said the suspect fled on foot from an officer. He was armed with a knife, according to police.

Authorities set up a large perimeter in the area of 16 Street and Washington Avenue, involving SWAT and K9 units.

The suspect turned himself in to authorities at Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue a short time later.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

This story is developing.