Filed Under:Holiday, Labor Day, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is Labor Day. Here’s what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.

  • Federal offices: Closed.
  • State offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.
  • Public schools, colleges, universities: Closed.
  • Stock markets: Closed.
  • Libraries: Closed.
  • Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.
  • Banks: Most are closed (but check with your specific branch).
  • Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.
  • Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.
  • Grocery stores and malls: Open.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s