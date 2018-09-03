Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Florida Keys Monday morning and is lashing South Florida with rain and tropical storm force winds.

There is a flood watch in effect for South Florida until 11pm Monday night and with good reason.

Parts of South Florida are already under water including Homestead. The area of 328th Street is pretty water logged.

“The roads are really flooded,” said driver Irene Willick. “You have to drive super slowly.”

Willick was caught off guard when she got on the road and she’s driving very carefully.

“It’s pretty deep, like if you go too fast, you’ll mess up your whole car. I have a little car so I’m scared I’ll get stuck,” said Willick.

Around South Florida, people are finding a lot of rain and gusty winds. Some anticipated trouble and already made back up plans.

“We’re from the Knights of Columbus. We’re having a Labor Day picnic but we planned it for indoors, that’s what’s saving us,” explained Emilio Morales.

Despite the flooded roads, blowing debris, and general ugliness of the weather,some are still finding a lot of be grateful for.

“It’s not a hurricane, so enjoy,” said Tyler Keller.

Tropical Storm Gordon is forecast to strengthen over the next 48 hours and could be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.