MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm Gordon continues to move away from South Florida as of Monday afternoon and as such, will begin to lose its influence on our weather.

While strong winds were highest this morning, most wind speeds have dropped into the 15 to 25 mph range, well below tropical storm strength over South Florida and the Keys.

The rainfall has begun to decrease as well with only 1 to 2 inches additional rainfall expected.

It is expected that the Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning will be discontinued late this afternoon or evening.

After a very stormy morning, the worst has passed and the weather slowly improves into nighttime.

