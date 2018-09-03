Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new survey from Allstate Insurance shows that when it comes to driving, South Floridians aren’t the best.

Allstate is out with its annual Best Drivers Report.

Out of 200 cities surveyed, Fort Lauderdale ranks 53rd and Miami ranks 86th.

Each city is graded on the average amount of time between accidents and how that compares to the national average.

The Florida city that ranked the best on the list is Cape Coral which came in at number 8 and Port St. Lucie wasn’t far behind, ranked 12th.

The worst Florida city on the list was Hialeah which came in 138th.

The survey says that on average, Miami drivers have an accident around every eight and a half years and in Fort Lauderdale, about 9.2 years.

The national average for collisions is once every 10 years, says Allstate Insurance.

The best drivers are found in Brownsville, Texas, where the average years between claims is 13.6. And the city that comes in very last is Baltimore, Maryland, where on average every 3.8 years a driver is involved in a collision.